We are finally seeing some relief in the temperatures department from the record highs we tied last Tuesday and broke this past Wednesday. It’s actually a much cooler start to the morning with lower dew points and temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 50s with a few places at the 60 degree mark. Expect temperatures to be right around 80 degrees Saturday. Overnight Saturday, temperatures will fall even more than they did this morning, we’ll be in the lower 50s across the Stateline. Father’s Day is looking great with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s with more sunshine in the forecast again.

We’re not tracking any good signs of widespread rain at least over the next few days. The next better chance will come along next week with a cold front. Today will be a picture perfect day if you like near normal temperatures with sunshine.

Winds will be between 5-10mph with gusts up to 15mph Saturday. For Father’s Day, winds will pick up a little bit and will gust up to 15-20mph.

The dry pattern continues and the heat is going to ramp up again as we head into next week. Temperatures will be back into the 90s to start the work week off. There will be a cold front passing which will drop temperatures slightly midweek, but we will still be above average.