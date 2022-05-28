We have fairly high humidity levels across the Stateline early Saturday morning, with the light winds, this is causing some patchy fog to form in areas. Be sure to travel safely out there and use your low beam headlights.

Temperatures across the Stateline are back to an above normal pattern (by 10-15 degrees) with the hot temperatures in the forecast Sunday and into early next week. There will be a cold front that passes dropping our temperatures about mid-week. Enjoy the warm weather for Memorial Day Weekend but don’t forget to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade with the sun in the forecast as well.

Winds are going to be pretty breezy over the next few days. Saturday they will pick up during the afternoon gusting up to about 20-25mph. Sunday we’re looking at gusts as high as 40-45mph and that will continue into Monday for Memorial Day.

The next decent chance of rain does not come for a while. During peak heating of the day with the hot weather, we could see a few afternoon showers and storms develop Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday but the chances are not great. With the passage of our next cold front, that will drop our Temperatures Wednesday into the remainder of the work week, and we could add on a little bit of rain to the monthly total.



The Storm Prediction Center has areas northwest of the Stateline highlighted for the best chances of severe weather the next few days. We will have to watch this as that cold front approaches us, but right now there are no threats for the area.