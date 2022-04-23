Temperatures stayed in the upper 50s/lower 60s overnight keeping mild weather around. We had high humidity levels that was causing some ground fog early Saturday morning. That was able to mix out with the increasing winds and sun in the forecast.

Temperatures will rise into the 80s Saturday and it will be the warmest day since October 9th. The record high of 86 for today’s date was set back in 1925 and we will get close to that.

If you are planning on hiking Saturday, be aware of the breezy conditions. Also due to the heavy rain yesterday, there could be muddy spots. Most areas in the Stateline checked into between 0.75-1.5” of rain. Be sure to use sunscreen with the sun.

Winds will be out of the south gusting as high as 40-45mph in the afternoon and evening at times. Saturday night they stay gusty with more rain in the forecast.

Showers will hold off until after midnight into early Sunday morning for most areas in the Stateline.

The threats for severe weather are off to the southeast Sunday and it’s only a level 1 out of 5. Heavy rain will occur at times overnight Saturday into Sunday as the line of dying storms travels through the Stateline. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder like Friday. Most rain should move out by mid to late morning Sunday.

Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the lower 60s.

Temperatures stay warm Sunday in the upper 60s. After this weekend, cooler air settles in. Daytime highs will only be in the 50s.