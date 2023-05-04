Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected all day today. We will see clouds increase Friday afternoon and for parts of the weekend. It is going to be a beautiful day ahead with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than the lower 60s we reached yesterday at the airport. Today will be a great day for a walk, run, picnic anything to get you outside.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s across the Stateline with mostly sunny/partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts could potentially reach about 15 mph but not terribly breezy. Thursday night temperatures will only fall to the 50-degree mark, mild, with partly cloudy skies.

A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out Cinco De Mayo but the best chance at widespread rain will hold off until the second half of the weekend into early next week. A front will stall south of here so depending on the movement of the warm front, we could see rain and storm as early as Sunday morning but if the front stalls longer, precipitation could hold off until Sunday night. Nonetheless, it looks to get back to a little bit more of an active pattern.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s for Cinco De Mayo tomorrow and the first half of the weekend, slightly above normal. By Sunday temperatures warm further, into the mid 70s. A few areas Sunday-Tuesday could rise into the upper 70s even near the 80 degree mark.