Temperatures are absolutely beautiful in the lower to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. The key to the comfortable weather is the lower dew points we sit under right now. Dew points for the most part are in the mid to upper 50s, but a few locations are reaching the lower 60s, nonetheless a picture-perfect August day, just a bit cooler than normal.

Enjoy these next few days because into early Thursday morning a chance of showers will return. This does not look that widespread and it will not be even close to how wet it was yesterday. Sunshine will continue into Wednesday until we see clouds increase Wednesday night. After Wednesday night/Thursday morning, we look to stay dry for some time.

The lower 80s make a return Wednesday afternoon and look to stick around for the next few days. It is possible some areas across the Stateline only make it into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday-Friday. Once we reach the weekend things really start heating up, especially by Sunday. Temperatures will be back into the lower to mid 90s, with heat index values surpassing that. This could be the warmest weather we’ve seen all year.