Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday by reaching the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. We had some sunshine return to the skies yesterday afternoon, but we’ll see more of that today. It will be a beautiful day to get outside if you can even for a little while. Wind gusts this afternoon could reach about 15 mph, not that bad. Wednesday night we will be down to the lower to mid-50s with partly cloudy skies.

We will continue to see temperatures warm further; we will be right near the 80-degree mark on Thursday. Temperatures stay above average for now; we’ll be in the mid-70s Friday and then the upper 70s Saturday before cooling down a little bit for Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day will likely only reach the mid 60s. By early next week, it looks to warm back up into the mid-70s.

Clouds will increase ahead of Friday’s system. A few showers are possible by Thursday afternoon, but our next best chance of widespread rain returns Friday. There is a chance of storms west of here on Thursday and even Friday the best chance of severe weather is to our west, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Stateline under a marginal, lower-level risk of severe storms.