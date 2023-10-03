Enjoy the warmth while it lasts as a pair of cold fronts will significantly drop temperatures between today and Friday. Afternoon temperatures by Saturday will not even reach 60 degrees. We will likely only be in the mid to upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday, a huge change from the mid 80s we just had this past weekend. It’s time to bring the jackets out.

Though we are going to see a pretty significant cool down this weekend, there are signs of temperatures rebounding once again midweek next week. We could see temperatures back to normal or even above normal as another ridge builds back.

Though the better chances of rain are to our northwest Wednesday and to our southeast Thursday we will see isolated showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. The best chance as we move into Thursday will southeast of Rockford in DeKalb, Ogle, and McHenry Counties.