Cloud cover decreased Tuesday night allowing temperatures to cool into the mid 30s all across the Stateline. The lack of clouds during the morning hours called for some sunshine early Wednesday, but as we see moisture levels come up, cloud cover has expanded.

The next chance of rain will move in Thursday afternoon, right now it does not look like it will be as much as we saw compared to the last few systems. A few isolated showers will linger Friday from the low pressure system that will pass to our south.

The Storm Prediction Center is targeting areas southwest of the Stateline for the best chances of severe weather Thursday. As that system inches closer to us, it will bring portions of the Stateline some scattered showers into parts of Friday, and our winds will pick up a little bit. Overall, threats across Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin remain low due to the placement of the low.

Wind speeds will pick up Thursday afternoon between 5-15mph, with gusts up to 25-30mph. That is not as bad as some days last week, but nonetheless winds will be slightly gusty Thursday into Friday with our next weather maker.

Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon, still cooler than where we should be across the area. Overnight lows will fall close to 40 degrees tonight, so expect another cool night.

There is some good news for those that enjoy summer-like weather, by the weekend, temperatures will rebound and we will switch to an above normal pattern, where a few days we could even dip into the 80s.