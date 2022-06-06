Temperatures are warming up Monday afternoon thanks to a break in the rain and some sunshine actually starting to move in some areas. Temperatures will remain in the 70s Monday afternoon and evening before falling overnight into the mid 50s.

We are starting to see some sunshine peak through the thicker clouds in some areas across the Stateline late Monday afternoon. As of 2:30pm, there is some blue to our skies in areas such as Rochelle, the northeast side of Rockford based on our skytrack cameras.

From the rain Monday morning and early afternoon, Galena checked in with the most rainfall thus far in the Stateline at 0.55”, at the Chicago Rockford International Airport we are at 0.23”, while Janesville is checking into the least amount of rain so far Monday afternoon, only at 0.03”. Some areas will see scattered showers/storms Monday late afternoon until a bit of a more widespread rain moves in Monday evening/overnight. The good news is if you like sun, we’ll finally see a return to blue skies Tuesday, before more rain is in the forecast midweek.

Winds remain lighter in most areas across the Stateline Monday afternoon. Gusts could approach the 15mph mark overnight Monday but sustained winds will be between 5-10mph. We’re looking at another day with lighter winds Tuesday.

Across the Stateline temperatures are going to stick with a slightly cooler pattern where temperatures will only be in the 70s. As we dip into the second half of the weekend and early next week, temperatures look to eventually make a little rebound.