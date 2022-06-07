Tuesday afternoon temperatures reached the 70s thanks to the blue skies. In Rockford, we were in the upper 70s. Temperatures will remain in the 70s until later this evening for most, until falling into the upper 50s/lower 60s overnight Tuesday. Dew points are only in the 50s this afternoon, making it feel much more comfortable outside compared to Monday.

Similar to Monday, winds remain lighter in most areas across the Stateline Tuesday afternoon. Tonight winds will calm down even more before picking up ahead of our next system Wednesday. Gusts tomorrow could be up to 15-20mph at times.

From a wet start to the work week, we’re now seeing a break in the rain as we head into the second day of the work week. Some areas in DeKalb, Ogle and Lee counties had rainfall reports between 2-3 inches Monday afternoon! This was due to slow moving storms so the rain rates were able to increase. The Chicago Rockford International Airport recorded 0.58” of rain. Enjoy the break from the wet pattern Tuesday because the sunshine will turn once again to cloudy skies with rain back in the forecast Wednesday. New rainfall totals will be between 0.25-0.75” for most.

Showers look to move in by about 7-8am for north/northwest areas in the Stateline such as Monroe and Janesville, before increasing in coverage by the late morning/early afternoon, and then subsiding by the late afternoon hours on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average Wednesday before warming back up Thursday only to fall again as we wrap up the work week. The good news is, we will warm back closer to average over the weekend and then next week temperatures look to get even warmer.