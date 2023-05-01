The start of the work week is going to be well below normal, temperatures will be a little bit better this afternoon compared to Sunday, but it will still be cold. Something else to note for today before heading out is how windy is it going to be. Gusts later in the day will reach 40-45 mph. Early Monday morning they are around 15-20 mph.

A chance of rain Sunday morning and afternoon remains in the forecast northeast/east of Rockford, but the best chance will be northeast/east of the Stateline altogether. It will not be as rainy as yesterday but if you live eastward of I-39 the rain gear could be handy, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Areas west of I-39 might see an isolated shower but most if not, all should remain dry.

For the most part temperatures early Sunday morning are in the lower 40s/near the 40-degree mark. Temperatures similar to yesterday are not going to warm a whole lot. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s today with a breezy day ahead. Temperatures Sunday night are going to drop into the upper 30s under cloudy skies. Winds are going to stay between 35-40 mph tonight.

Tuesday it’ll stay windy with a few isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Clouds stay in place during the day tomorrow as temperatures will be back into the lower 50s Tuesday. It’ll be warmer on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Thursday, Friday and Saturday we will be back to a slightly above normal pattern with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We could even see the 70s potentially on Sunday.