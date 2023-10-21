Wind gusts are going to approach 30-35 mph Saturday afternoon across the majority of the area. Despite our warmer temperatures today in the lower to mid 60s, back to near normal, it is going to be a breezy day. Winds do die down some overnight and as clouds clear out once again, we could see some patchy frost develop as temperatures dip into the mid 30s overnight.

We could see a few very spotty showers Saturday morning and afternoon, but the best chance is northeast and east altogether of the Stateline. Monday a chance of scattered showers returns and by Tuesday/Wednesday we could even see some widespread rain work back in.

The best chance for the heaviest rain over the next five days is going to be located in Oklahoma and Texas to our southwest. We will still not see as much as we did that Friday night about a week ago, but we still could be pushing about an inch/inch and a half.

The day to highlight will be Tuesday as we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms. The best chance right now is just off to the northwest. The Storm Prediction Center has Waterloo in the center of the day four outlook and a 15% chance of severe weather.

Another thing to note from Tuesday besides the chance of severe weather near the Stateline, the warm up. Though it will be short-lived temperatures will climb into the lower to even mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Just downstate, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and to our southwest the lower 80s.

Tomorrow for the second half of the weekend, we’re back to below normal temperatures in the mid 50s, this is typical for October 31st. Monday we start to see temperatures climb again, back into the lower 60s and then the big warm up for one day, Tuesday, before we cool back down into the lower 60s Wednesday.