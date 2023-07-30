Temperatures Sunday afternoon warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s with Rockford reaching 81 degrees. It was still warm – after all it is July – but it felt much more comfortable when compared to the last few days.

Other than a few clouds moving through during the evening, skies should remain mostly clear overnight. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s for the start of Monday. Monday will be almost a carbon copy of Sunday, just with a little less cloud cover, lighter winds, and slightly warmer temperatures. The forecast high for Monday is 84 degrees – which is right where we should be for the end of July.

Under northwest flow in the jet stream – meaning winds move in from the northwest – the high heat and humidity will remain focused over the southern Plains. The strong ridge of high pressure that has been persistent over the last month or so will shift some. This will allow for a break in the excessive heat that has been plaguing parts of the Southwest, but unfortunately not for those who are in the southern Plains or South.

For us, temperatures will remain closer to average – with highs in the low to mid 80s – but we will see those numbers climb by the middle to end of the week. A warm front will lift across central Illinois and be the focal point for a few showers and thunderstorms downstate during the day Wednesday. As that boundary lifts north, so will the moisture. This could bring us a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night. Following Wednesday the next chance for rain looks to occur Friday.