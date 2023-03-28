Tuesday afternoon temperatures made it into the upper 40s, near 50 in some areas. It was a little below normal still but not bad out as sun returned late in the day. Temperatures Tuesday night will fall to near freezing level. Clouds will increase once again late in the overnight hours ahead of a small band of snow that will move through the area Wednesday morning. Additional accumulations will be half an inch or less across the Stateline. Anything we see will quickly melt as temperatures really warm up Thursday into Friday. Because of the cold front and snow showers though temperatures Wednesday afternoon will only make it into the upper 30s, much cooler than what we have seen the last few days.

Temperatures warm into the lower 50s Thursday and stay very mild overnight Thursday into Friday when temperatures will even warm into the 60s. There is still potential for severe weather at the end of the week ahead of a cold front, however, cooler air will quickly be pulled in behind the front dropping our temperatures into the lower 40s for the afternoon Saturday. After the severe weather threat is over, light snow showers are possible into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be quick to rebound, as we will be back into the mid 50s by Sunday.

We’re still watching for the potential of severe storms on Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center did shift the 30% chance of thunderstorms southward, but it still does include Carroll, Whiteside and Lee Counties. The rest of the Stateline remains in the 15% chance of severe weather.