We had another temperature gradient this afternoon across the Stateline. Galena, Monroe, Janesville, and Freeport were cooler than areas like Rockford, Rochelle, DeKalb and Sterling Monday afternoon. Even though some areas like Rockford made it into the upper 40s, we are still a little below normal.

We will see temperatures fall into the mid 20s tonight under partly cloudy skies. Winds calm down overnight and there could be a few areas of patchy fog. Tuesday temperatures will warm right near the 50-degree mark. We will see some areas of sunshine tomorrow as well. Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon increase up to 15 mph.

A cold front could spark a few light snow showers Wednesday morning, but that will really drop our temperatures again into the upper 30s only for afternoon highs Wednesday, which is well below normal.

The cool down will not last long as another system taking aim at the Stateline inches across the area Thursday increasing the chance for showers. Temperatures warm close to 50 and stay very mild overnight Thursday into Friday when temperatures will warm into the 60s.

A few thunderstorms could latch onto a warm front depending how far north it lifts, we could see some active weather, especially along a cold front Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center increased the 15% further northward to now include north/northeastern counties in the Stateline and the 30% to include the majority of the area on chances of severe weather Friday.