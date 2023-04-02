The National Weather Service Office’s in Davenport, Chicago, and Milwaukee surveyed storm damage from Friday’s storm and determined there were 9 confirmed tornadoes that touched down so far.

Temperatures early Sunday morning are in the lower 30s and will warm up fairly quickly with the sunshine. Temperatures rise into the upper 50s, near 60 Sunday. It will be calm outside, a change from the severe storms Friday and light snow Saturday. However, we will still see wind gusts between 25-35 mph. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover will increase ahead of a chance of showers Monday afternoon and evening. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder, but nothing severe. Tuesday however, this is likely going to be a different story. We have another set up that is capable of producing severe storms across the Stateline. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, of severe storm chances.

Temperatures will warm up during this time frame at the beginning of the work week. After a cold front passes Tuesday night, temperatures fall back slightly below normal Wednesday into the mid 50s and then down to the mid 40s Wednesday. Good Friday looks to warm back up into the lower 50s, still slightly below normal though.