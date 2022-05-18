Rockford received about three tenths of an inch of rainfall from the system Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. There were smaller amounts that fell towards the north and west of the Chicago Rockford International Airport. Rain has subsided and there are areas turning to partly sunny skies to our west.

We will dry out the remainder of Wednesday ahead of the next system rounding out the work week. However, there is still a chance for a few showers and storms Friday afternoon, but it will depend on the timing of a cold front. Right now, as the storms gradually move towards the Stateline, they look to weaken a lot, only leaving us with a few isolated showers. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days as we will have some sun returning. The bad news is that temperatures will be well below average by about 10-15 degrees, only being around 60 degrees.

Winds have calmed down Wednesday afternoon but a southwesterly wind will start to pick up Thursday afternoon gusting between 25-30mph. Winds will stay strong through Thursday night and Friday. The southwest flow will warm our temperatures back to an above normal pattern for Thursday and Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded areas to our northwest to an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe storms Thursday. Therefore, best chances for strong to severe storms is off to the northwest, but far northwest counties in the Stateline are under a marginal risk, so we could see a few of these dying storms travel through the area overnight Thursday. The SPC is also still targeting our southeast counties on Friday for severe weather where there is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5). Again, this will depend on the time the cold front moves through the Stateline, right now threats remain low with gusty winds playing a factor those days.