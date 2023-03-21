All is calm for the time being, but an isolated chance of a few sprinkles remains in the forecast Tuesday night. Scattered showers return by Wednesday night and that is also when we could see a few thunderstorms move through the area. There will likely be widespread rain southward of Rockford Wednesday night, isolated to scattered showers Rockford and northward. As we near the weekend a second system could bring some lighter snow showers/a wintry mix back into the forecast. Some models have the system completely staying south/southeastward so this will continue to be monitored the closer we get to the end of the week.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded our southern counties to a marginal risk. This includes the southernmost part of McHenry and Boone Counties and then southward from there to completely include DeKalb, Lee, and Whiteside Counties. Our biggest threats would be smaller hail and a few heavier pockets of rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Temperatures were beautiful and spring-like again outside this afternoon. Temperatures made it into the lower to mid 50s across the Stateline. Temperatures stay mild and above normal one more day before a cold front will drop temperatures a little bit for the rest of the work week. We will be in the upper 30s tonight under mostly cloudy skies then warm into the lower to mid 50s again Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday temperatures fall back down into the mid 40s. The cooler pattern will continue into the weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 40s only. It’s likely temperatures will hold a few degrees below normal for the next few days not including Wednesday.