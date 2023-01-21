It’s a chilly start this morning with the wind chill factored in. It feels like most areas across the Stateline are down to the teens, while actual air temperatures are in the 20s. Rockford is at 26 degrees, but the wind chill is down to 18 degrees. Galena is the coolest temperature at 20 degrees, but a wind chill of 10 degrees. Galena’s wind chill did drop into the single digits this morning.

Visibility is down to half a mile in Galena. There’s also patchy fog in Savanna and Sterling. The remainder of the area is up to full visibility as of 6:00am Saturday morning. The fog is expected to linger for at least a few more hours.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the lower 30s, we’ll be right near freezing level today, a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Wind gusts will be up to 15mph Saturday afternoon. Saturday night, a chance of snow will move in with patchy fog anticipated overnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s Saturday night.

Light snow showers will move in later Saturday night and last through portions of Sunday morning. Much of the area will likely only see trace amounts if that for snow that sticks. A few areas northwest of Rockford such as Savanna, Galena, and Monroe, could possibly get closer to an inch. A few slick spots overnight and tomorrow will be possible so travel safe with the snow moving in and patchy fog.

To start the work week off we will be dry with a little bit of blue returning to our sky. Temperatures remain cool, in the lower 30s, but that is still a bit above average. Our temperature pattern does not change much into Tuesday, but as we head for mid to late week, we will start to see temperatures fall back to a below normal temperature pattern. Mid to late week this upcoming week is also when we are tracking the next chance of snow.