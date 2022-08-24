Temperatures for the third day in a row now made it into the upper 70s/lower 80s across the Stateline. Temperatures the next few days will be slightly cooler thanks to a cold front that will move through the area Thursday.

There will be a big difference in temperatures overnight Wednesday compared to the last few days when our skies were mostly clear. Tonight, cloud cover will increase ahead of the cold front which will allow showers to start developing across northwest areas in the Stateline such as Galena, and Monroe as early as 2am. Temperatures will hold in the mid 60s because of cloud cover with the rain moving in.

Thursday showers and a few storms are expected to last for portions of the morning and then move out for the remainder of the rest of the day. A few scattered showers remain in the forecast Thursday afternoon, but for most, after the morning we start to dry out. New rainfall totals will be between a tenth of an inch up to a quarter for most Stateline areas, although some places could pick up half an inch. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be right near the 80 degree mark.

Winds will continue to trend light the rest of Wednesday afternoon and evening until they increase Thursday. Wind gusts Thursday morning and afternoon could reach 15-20mph. Winds are expected to stay fairly gusty Friday afternoon as well.

Friday our dew points will come down significantly compared to the last several days. Even during the afternoon dew points will be below 60 degrees which falls in the comfortable category. Unfortunately, dew point temperatures are going to rise for the remainder of the weekend with shower chances returning ahead of a warm front.

The next chance of rain after the rain Thursday will come Sunday. These rain and storm chances will be associated with a warm front that will bring our temperatures back up slightly for the weekend. This will still be our best chance of rain.

Friday temperatures will stay below average slightly in the upper 70s. For the weekend, Saturday and Sunday temperatures will rise back into the lower 80s. Temperatures look to remain in the lower 80s for the beginning of the work week.