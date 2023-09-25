Storms that are forming in our western counties: Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside are producing gusty winds and lightning. Brief tornado touchdowns and funnel clouds are possible over the next few hours. As of 2:45pm, on radar, there are a few areas of weak rotation.

A chance of showers and storms remains in the forecast for Monday evening/night, Tuesday and into Wednesday. Coverage looks a little bit better for Tuesday afternoon and evening for storm chances. The Storm Predication Center has most of northern Illinois under a marginal, low level risk, for Tuesday. Atmospheric conditions are favorable for funnel clouds to form tomorrow.

Although the next few days will be fall-like, we will see a big change in our weather pattern yet again. A strong low and trough will separate the cooler air from the ridge and high pressure that will set up camp across our area and much of the South and Eastern portions of the United States. Summer-like weather will once again return as we near the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s the next few days before we see a warmup again. By Friday afternoon temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s. This weekend looks warm with sunshine sticking around as well.