Temperatures will take a decent drop from the mid 40s we had across the Stateline for Turkey Day to Black Friday. For anyone heading out shopping bundle up as temperatures will only be in the lower 30s at best and wind chills will be factored in all day long making it feel about 5-10 degrees cooler. Winds will slowly decrease through the day.

Though conditions will still be dry for those traveling the remainder of Thursday and Friday we could see light flurries as early as Saturday. Sunday is the day we are still watching as our best chance of precipitation across the area and that would come as snow with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Snow will start as early as Saturday night and will be the heaviest in the morning and early afternoon possibly creating slick travel for those on the roads. Snow should move out by Sunday evening.

The latest storm track has shifted a little further west than yesterday which would mean there’s a bullseye for the best chance of accumulating snow across the Stateline. The heaviest snow will fall in western Michigan and northwestern Indiana.

Temperatures will stay below normal in the lower to mid 30s the next several days. By mid to late week next week, we will be closer to normal in the upper 30s/near 40 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will be colder than normal especially Sunday and Monday nights. We could even be a bit colder Sunday night depending on snow cover.