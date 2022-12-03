Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.

With the wind chill factored in, it feels like areas are down to the single digits Statelinewide, it is very cold outside. It even feels like -3 degrees in Galena. With the wind chill factored in 5 degrees in Rockford, 3 in DeKalb and 2 in Freeport.

It was very windy overnight, and we still are under a Wind Advisory until 9am this morning for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties in Northern Illinois, and Walworth County in Southern Wisconsin.

Winds are gusting up to 39 mph early Saturday morning at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. DeKalb’s winds are actually slightly stronger than that though, at 43 mph. Winds will continue to gust up around 35-40 mph Saturday morning and then around 25-30 mph Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will only rise into the mid to upper 20s Saturday afternoon, well below average for this time of year. At least we will see sunshine across the area. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens but cooler with the wind chill factored in. It will be another night where you will want to dress in layers if you plan to be outside at all. Temperatures will warm for the second half of the weekend on Sunday.

Due to falling temperatures Monday into Tuesday we could see a rain/snow mix with our next cold front. Still, this will not be widespread and will cause a bigger impact northwest and north of the Stateline. Late in the week as we near Thursday and Friday would be our next chance of snow. It will stay cold through the work week with temperatures likely the warmest on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s the majority of the remainder of the week.