Temperatures are back to a warmer pattern again compared to conditions we had out there Wednesday and Thursday. Although it is a cool start to the day Friday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s and wind chills a few degrees behind that, we will warm up to near 60 today.

Friday night temperatures will be a little bit warmer in the mid 30s under mostly clear skies. As our skies clear out and winds calm down we could see some patchy fog develop overnight Friday into Saturday morning so drive with caution in the morning.

Halloween Weekend is looking good with temperatures slightly above normal and hardly any precipitation to track. When Sunday night comes around that could be a different story into early Monday morning but rain looks to be a bigger impact and more widespread east of the Stateline towards Chicago and south of the area.

The best chance of rain will hold off until we head late into the work week next week. Precipitation outlook models do have the area under a good chance of seeing above normal precipitation during the first week of November. The good news is though if you like warmer weather, the temperature trend for this time looks to be above normal as well.

Winds finally died down Thursday and the less windy pattern is going to continue for the weekend and into Halloween which means less leaves will be blowing around. Winds will only be between 5-10mph Friday and overnight they will calm once again.

Early next week temperatures remain in the lower 60s on Monday before warming up a few degrees further Tuesday and into Wednesday. Unfortunately, the end of the work week and into the weekend looks to bring cooler weather where daytime highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s again but that is right near normal.