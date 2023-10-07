Our average nighttime temperatures reach the mid 40s and temperatures are about five degrees below that early Saturday morning. You’ll want at least a jacket, perhaps a coat even if you get cold easily. Wind chills are a few degrees cooler, in the mid to upper 30s.

It’s hard to believe that last weekend temperatures were in the upper 70s last Friday, and we even reached the mid 80s both days last weekend. We are going to continue to see the sharp cut off in temperatures. From well above, to well below average. The normal temperature high is 67 degrees, yesterday we only reached 55 and that was shortly after midnight. Today and tomorrow will only be in the mid to upper 50s about 10 degrees below normal.

A few isolated showers are possible late tonight into early Sunday morning. Most activity should stay east of Rockford. Best chances altogether for rain is going to be well east of us. Our next better chance of rain will come mid to late week this upcoming work week.

Wind gusts are going to approach about 15 mph Saturday afternoon, expect another cool and breezy day. Winds will drop to around 5-10 mph overnight. Sunday afternoon they will increase again around 15 mph, not as breezy as what we will see today and have seen the last few days.

There are no frost or freeze alerts for the Stateline but just to our west and northwest several states are included in them already. Our average first fall freeze is October 10th and we could see patchy frost Sunday and Monday nights.

Temperatures will stay well below normal in the mid to upper 50s the next few days. We could see a few 60s in there once we reach the middle of the week but by Friday temperatures will drop again. How warm we get in the middle of the week will depend on the placement of the warm front. Right now, the front looks to stay just to our south, if that tracks further north that would allow us to warm up more.