Both temperatures and wind chills are noticeably a little bit cooler than yesterday. Temperatures are sitting in the mid to upper 20s in places like Galena, Savanna, Sterling, Monroe, Rochelle, and DeKalb but there are a few areas such as Rockford, Janesville and Freeport hanging on to the lower 30s/right at the 30-degree mark.

Wind chills are down to the teens in Galena, Sterling, and DeKalb, Janesville in the mid 20s, the remainder of the area, wind chills are in the lower 20s.

Saturday was our first measurable snowfall of the year with a report of 0.2” at the Chicago Rockford International Airport yesterday. We just got trace amounts with the snowflakes and all of that was on elevated and a few grassy surfaces. Tuesday’s snow will likely be much more, especially with our ground temperatures cooling much more than they have had time to do over the last few days after breaking a record high this past Thursday.

Once again temperatures will only make it into the mid 30s again Sunday but this time, we are tracking some sunshine instead of snow and clouds. Sunday night temperatures are going to drop into the mid 20s.

Winds will not be that breezy today. Gusts will only approach around 15 mph later Sunday afternoon and then calm down Sunday night. Winds will pick up slightly Monday gusting up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

The next chance of precipitation across the Stateline will be Tuesday and into Wednesday. Most of this should come as snow with the cold temperatures but when temperatures transition briefly for a few hours into the mid 30s, this will be a mix. However, as temperatures fall Tuesday night into Wednesday, this would then again transition to snow to finish off. If we are able to accumulate a few inches, this would be the first 1.0” plus snowfall of the 2022-2023 season, usually this happens around December 5th, so it will be a few weeks early this year.

Monday daytime highs in the afternoon will approach 40 degrees, but that still is about 10 degrees cooler than where we should be for this time of year. As we dip further into the week, temperatures take a steep decline. Tuesday and Wednesday we will be in the mid 30s. By Thursday we are in the lower 30s, and then only the mid to upper 20s Friday and into the weekend.