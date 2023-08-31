Temperatures across the Stateline are pretty chilly, it has been a few months since we have seen temperatures dip as low as the 40s. A few places are still hanging onto the 50s but not most. Our low at the Chicago Rockford Interntaional Airport this morning made it down to 50, the coolest since June 17th when we fell to 49 degrees. Another thing to note this morning: there is patchy ground fog in some spots, and you will quickly encounter this as driving. Remember to use your low beam headlights, leave room between you and the person in front of you, and reduce speed. As we get into mid-morning this will continue to dissipate.

Today is the last day of Meteorological Summer, take it in while it lasts. Though our temperatures are not going to feel fall like out there. The last few days may have felt fall like especially this morning but by tomorrow that’s no longer the case. We drop 10 degrees from the start to finish of September, in October we go from 69 to 55, and in November 55 to 40. On average, we see 0.2″ of snowfall in October and 2.3″ in November.

Thursday will be another cool day with temperatures near normal in the upper 70s this afternoon. Above normal temperatures return for Friday and Labor Day Weekend is still looking pretty hot. Saturday temperatures will be near 90 and then we will be into the lower to mid 90s by Sunday. The hot weather carries over into Labor Day and the start of the work week. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds but not enough moisture to see any great chance of showers to develop. As the ridge somewhat breaks down next week, we could see rain chances increase Tuesday/Wednesday.

As a result of the very dry conditions drought conditions as expected have expanded. Though the drought monitor is roughly the same as last week across the Stateline, northern Winnebago County was expanded to be included in the severe drought.