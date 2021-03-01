A chilly start to Meteorological Spring, but warmth soon returns

Temperatures for the beginning of Meteorological Spring were a bit cool with highs only reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. Average highs for the first of March should be right around 40 degrees. That’s where our temperatures have been the last few days, but a cold front Sunday brought down a much cooler air mass.

High pressure building into the Great Lakes Monday night will keep skies mostly clear, but help bring temperatures down into the mid teens for the start of Tuesday. Winds, however, will increase from the southwest late in the morning Tuesday as low pressure moves across the Midwest and high pressure sinks into the southeast. This will cause the pressure gradient to increase across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin during the day, pushing southwest wind gusts to around 30 mph. Initially this will feel chilly, especially before temperatures warm into the upper 30s and 40s.

The dry air mass overhead and dwindling snow pack will allow the quick climb in temperatures throughout the day and leave us with little chance for rain throughout much of the week.