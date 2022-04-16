Saturday morning is shaping up nicely with mostly sunny skies overtaking some of the clouds we saw overnight. It’s a chilly start to the day though so be sure to grab a coat before heading out. With the wind chills, places are checking into the teens and 20s early Saturday morning.

Thursday was our windiest day out of the work week. Kane County, just outside of our viewing area, saw some wind damage! Gusts continue Saturday, and for parts of Easter Sunday during the afternoon and evening expect gusts up to 30-35mph at times.

Highs today will be in the mid 40s, cooler than the 50 we hit at the Rockford Airport yesterday.

We will see any daytime clouds clear out quickly overnight which will allow us to fall into the mid 20s overnight Saturday.

Easter Sunday is going to start cold but a gradual warming into the mid 40s will take place by late afternoon.

The next chance of rain will not come until later in the day Sunday. Cold temperatures are what the easter egg hunters and churchgoers will be dealing with in the morning and early afternoon.

We look to stay active for parts of next week but the good news is if you like warmer weather, we look to warm back up closer to average by the end of next week.