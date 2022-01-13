A Cloudy & Mild Thursday Gives Way to Snow Chances Late-Friday

AM Fog, Cloudy Skies Linger:

Temperatures both yesterday and Wednesday were able to climb into the low 40s, making for quite a bit of snow melt across the area. The combination of the added low-level moisture and light surface winds overnight has led to the development of fog across the area this morning.

If you plan on heading out for the morning commute, it’ll be wise to allow extra time to get to your destination. Much like Wednesday, cloudy skies are expected to dominate for most of the day. Simply due to the fact we’ll be starting off with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s, afternoon highs will likely top out in the mid 30s. A brief flurry or two, especially early on in the day, cannot be completely ruled out. However, Guidance does show a vast majority of our Thursday remaining dry.

Friday’s Clipper System:

A more impactful and stronger storm system is scheduled to dive into the Midsection of the United States late-Friday into early Saturday. As of early this morning, the National Weather Service placed areas to our north and west under a winter storm watch and a winter storm warning.

Forecast models continue to keep the overall track of the surface low well to the west of the area, meaning the Stateline will be missing out on the greatest snowfall potential. Locally, our Friday kicks off on a cloudy and quiet note, with snow flurries and showers sliding in late in the afternoon into Friday evening. As far as accumulations are concerned, I still think it’s a bit too early to be throwing out any numbers.

But it does seem like our areas closer to the Mississippi River will have a somewhat better opportunity at seeing minor accumulations than those who live along or around I-39. A few snow showers may linger into the early Saturday, with cloud cover dominating our skies once again.

On the backside of Friday’s system, a round of colder air filters into the western Great Lakes, limiting our highs to the mid-20s. Once this clipper system dives into the deep south, it’s set to undergo rapid straightening, becoming a powerful wind-machine and snow-maker for areas along the Appalachian mountains and the Mid-Atlantic.