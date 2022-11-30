Despite a break in the clouds Wednesday afternoon, temperatures were very cold as much cooler air traveled in after a cold front moved through the area Tuesday night. Temperatures this afternoon were in the lower to mid 20s, significantly cooler than the day prior when we were in the mid 50s.

Although air temperatures were in the mid to lower 20s, wind chills all day Wednesday were in the teens. A few places even were in the single digits like Galena Wednesday afternoon. If you have to be out at all the rest of the afternoon, evening, or tonight be sure to bundle in several layers before heading out.

It was a very windy day across the Stateline with peak wind gusts checking in roughly between 30-40 mph. The breezy pattern will continue into the next few days. Gusts Thursday will be between 20-25 mph so not nearly as strong as what we saw today, but there will still be a bite to the air tomorrow.

Wednesday night temperatures will fall to around 17 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Wind chills will be cooler in the lower teens once again. Thursday temperatures warm up slightly, but still a few degrees below normal, in the mid 30s. We will see a few clouds in the morning but by the afternoon, sunshine returns.

We saw light snow flurries in the area today along with the cold and blustery day, but we did not see any accumulation anywhere across the Stateline. Northwest of our area in northwestern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, there were a few inches of snow they received yesterday where there were winter weather alerts out for those area. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers Friday, but the better chance will be with another cold front early next week. With temperatures falling Monday into Tuesday we could see a rain/snow mix.

To recap the month of November since tomorrow kicks off the month of December and meteorological winter, we had more above normal days even though it may not have felt that way with the mid-month cold snap we went through. There were 19 above normal days compared to the 10 below normal days we saw. The first 10 days of November were very warm, then we saw a very cold air mass and a deep trough from Canada move in across the region, so we fell to below normal temperatures the 11th-20th. By the 21st just in time for the week of Thanksgiving, we switched back to above normal temperatures. Wednesday, to end the month, will go down below normal.

Temperatures will warm up again for Friday around 50 degrees, but for Saturday much cooler air once again gets pulled in. Daytime highs will only reach near 30 degrees Saturday. The second half of the weekend brings slightly warmer temperatures, near 40 degrees about right where we should be for early December. Temperatures stay near normal Monday but then fall for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.