Winds picked up Monday afternoon gusting up to 40mph. The remainder of Monday winds will come down between a range of 5-15mph.

Temperatures stayed cool Monday morning struggling to increase after a low of 34 degrees. The high in Rockford was 42, well below average. Temperatures were even cooler with the wind chill factored in.

At the airport, 0.9” of snow was recorded. A few isolated showers and flurries remain in the forecast Monday night. Tuesday partly sunny skies return, after we did not see any today. The better chance of measurable rain moves in with the next system during Wednesday afternoon.

Early Monday morning Rockford fell to under a mile of visibility, but as of 3pm Monday afternoon, everyone in the Stateline is up to full visibility sitting at 10.00 miles.

Monday night look for a low around freezing level with winds still gusting to 25mph in areas. It will be another cool night with a few showers lingering into the overnight hours.

Temperatures Tuesday will be around 51 degrees with partly sunny skies earlier in the day, clouds increase at night.

If you like warmer weather, there is some good news. By midweek 50s return, gradually they increase to the 60s by Thursday and even 70s/close to the 80 degree mark on Saturday. There are some chances for rain in the forecast but at least it will be warm.