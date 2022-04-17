Sunday morning expect mostly clear skies. We will have some sunshine early in the day, increasing cloud coverage by the afternoon. Clouds will form ahead of the next system that will bring us Easter showers.

Most of Easter Sunday the rain and snow mix will hold off. Rain will start moving in as we are near 7-8pm for southwestern counties, then moving northeast. With the falling temperatures though the rain will quickly transition over to snow. Little snow accumulation is possible mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces, however a few slick spots with temperatures nearing freezing level Monday morning cannot be ruled out so travel safe.

For most of the Stateline 0.1-1.5” with heavier snow accumulation towards the north and east.

There is a bit of a wind chill outside so bundle up. Chills are not as bad as yesterday. Through Easter morning temperatures will rise near freezing level by 8am, the lower 40s by 11am and then into the mid 40s by the late afternoon.

Look for daytime highs in the mid 40s Easter Sunday. Overnight lows Sunday night will be near 33 degrees.

A few light showers/snow flurries will linger into Monday, at that point in time, little to no accumulation.

The next chance of precipitation will come midweek, this will come with warming temperatures. If you like spring-like weather, look for the forecast by late week as we look to dip into the 60s.