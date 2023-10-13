Though the best chance of severe weather remains directly to our west in portions of central Iowa where there is a tornado watch, we could see a few storms locally. Our biggest threats across the Stateline are flooding and strong winds.

We’re only about another inch away from reaching this month’s average rainfall total in just the span of three days. Heavy rain is expected to move back in Friday night and into Saturday morning. All this rain at once while we’re in a drought is not necessarily a good thing though because it will “bounce off” of the soil instead if we see a steady rain it will soak in better.

Flash flooding remains a concern as we head for the overnight hours into early Saturday morning with heavy rain anticipated. There will be frequent downpours and gusty winds associated with the low. Make sure to have the rain gear handy and allow for extra time. Visibilities are already low out there with fog and heavy rain will only deteriorate conditions more. Showers will break up by Saturday afternoon though isolated showers remain in the forecast the remainder of Saturday and first half of Sunday.

Temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s for the weekend before we see a little bit of a warmup mid to late week next week. Temperatures could be pushing the lower 60s by next Wednesday. We dry out after the weekend until mid to late week.