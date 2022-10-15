There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb and Lee Counties in Northern Illinois until 8am. Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Southern Wisconsin will be under the Freeze Warning until 9am.

Early Saturday morning temperatures are somewhere near freezing level which is prompting our Freeze Warning across much of the area. Rockford, Freeport, Monroe, and DeKalb are at freezing level. Galena, Rochelle, and Sterling are a few degrees below 32 degrees, while Janesville and Savanna are a few degrees warmer than freezing level.

Overall, after a nice start to the work week temperatures took a major tumble into the end of the work week and unfortunately that is how temperatures are going to stay this weekend. Daytime highs are only going to reach the lower 50s during the afternoon Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday temperatures will be near 53 degrees under partly cloudy skies. There will be some breaks in the clouds which is good news for the weekend. Saturday night temperatures are going to stay in the mid 30s. A few areas of frost do remain possible through the night, but better chances will once again come Sunday night.

The next chance of rain will be Sunday afternoon with the cold front, showers look very spotty, and most areas will remain dry. The better chance of a few isolated showers remains to our northwest towards Milwaukee. After this frontal passage, high pressure builds back up which will keep us dry through the beginning of next week.

We had a very windy work week and winds are still going to play a factor out there this weekend. Gusts Saturday will be between 20-25mph by the afternoon. Breezy conditions continue through Saturday night with winds between 15-20mph. Sunday wind gusts will be up to 30mph.

The start of our upcoming work week will be much cooler, temperatures are forecast only in the lower 40s Monday, so get ready for some cold weather. That is about 20 degrees or so below our normal temperature for this time of year which is 63. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, but we will stay below normal the entire work week.