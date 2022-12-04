Early Sunday morning is another very cold start to the day with temperatures only in the teens in almost every single place across the Stateline. There is only one twenty-degree temperatures and that is in Freeport. Temperatures are actually a few degrees cooler than Saturday morning but that will flip flop quickly. We are sitting under mostly clear skies which helped our temperatures fall once again. However, with the wind chill it feels like temperatures are in the single digits in most areas again this morning, but a little bit better than Saturday morning.

It is not even close to how windy it was yesterday morning but we’re still tracking a breezy day ahead with gusts between 20-25 mph Sunday afternoon. Sunday night winds will still gust between 15-20 mph.

Temperatures will be much warmer than yesterday afternoon, Sunday we will see temperatures come up into the upper 30s, near the 40-degree mark, under mostly sunny skies. This is right where we should be across the Stateline for this time of the year. Sunday night temperatures will hold up better than they had the two nights prior. Tonight, we will be in the mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect clouds to thicken up overnight Sunday.

A few stray snow showers are possible Monday afternoon but most if not, all should stay to our north. Tuesday afternoon areas could see a few showers. A better chance of rain, possibly a mix depending on temperatures, will come later in the week.

Temperatures will be warmer for the start of the work week in the lower 40s Monday afternoon. Temperatures will only fluctuate a few degrees from the start to the finish of the week, either in the upper 30s or lower 40s.