We have another Frost Advisory for the Stateline until 8am for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties in northern Illinois. This is also set to expire at 8am for Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin. The advisory will run an hour later for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties. Temperatures are as low as the upper 20s in a few locations. The temperature at Chicago Rockford International Airport fell to 29 degrees this morning, the coolest since late April.

We’re dry this morning, and we will see some sunshine early in the day, but we will quickly cloud over ahead of the next system that will bring us some decent rain over the next few days. Showers return by the afternoon and there will be several pockets of heavy rain. Have the rain gear handy as showers really pick up tonight into tomorrow. Rain remains in the forecast at least until Saturday, possibly Sunday too.

We will have to watch the potential for flooding as many areas across the Stateline will likely see a few inches of rain over the next few days. We could get nearly a months’ worth of rain in the span of just a few days. October will definitely go down above normal for precipitation rates compared to the deficit we just saw last month. A lot of rain at one time is not always good but this will make a dent on our drought monitor update next week.

Our attention is on the end of the week as we see temperatures warm up and the warm front tracks further northeastward. We could see strong to even severe storms Friday.

Temperatures will once again reach the lower 60s this afternoon, still below normal but not as cool as we will see in the coming days. Tonight’s low will only drop to the 50-degree mark, much better than the 30s we saw the last few nights. Friday’s high will be dependent on how far north the warm front slides, right now expect temperatures to be in the mid 60s. We will turn cooler by the weekend with afternoon temperatures back to well below normal in the mid 50s.