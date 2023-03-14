Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday at this time, in the lower 30s with Sterling in the mid 30s as of 3:00pm. The major difference today is the fact our skies are completely blue. The rest of the afternoon and evening will be nice with mostly sunny skies, but cool. There is still a little bit of a wind chill in most areas making it feel about 5-10 degrees cooler.

A few clouds will move in overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 20s, slightly warmer than overnight last night when the Chicago International Airport fell to 16 degrees. Wednesday will be much warmer than the last two days, we will be back into the upper 40s, slightly above average. Clouds will continue to increase tomorrow but the first part of the day will have some sunshine. Wind gusts return to around 20-25 mph but a few areas could see gusts as high as 30 mph.

Temperatures will stay near normal Thursday, but we are going to see rain move in. Accumulating snow stays northward with severe weather staying south of the Stateline. Low pressure will track northwest of the us and then overhead, leaving the area for a chance of showers by Thursday afternoon. A few places could see light snow showers behind the low on Saturday.

Temperatures will really fall again by the time we reach Saturday. Daytime temperatures may not even make it to 30 degrees, in the upper 20s for the first half of the weekend. Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days, in the upper 30s, near 40.