Temperatures are much cooler than the brief warm up we saw midweek heading into the weekend. We are only sitting in the upper 20s/lower 30s right now with wind chills making it feel colder than our actual air temperatures. The coldest air of the season thus far has arrived. Wind chills have dropped into the teens in Galena, everywhere else in the Stateline, wind chills are in the lower 20s.

We will see temperatures barely rise today only in the mid 30s across the Stateline under mostly cloudy skies. Flurries are still likely this afternoon with a low-pressure system located north of here. Saturday night temperatures are going to drop into the lower 20s, a bit chillier compared to last night and this morning. Make sure to bring out the winter gear to stay warm as wind chills will be cold again tomorrow morning. Sunday temperatures are expected to be pretty similar, only a degree or two warmer, but we will see more sun tomorrow compared to the clouds and flurries today.

Winds are going to stay breezy through Saturday with gusts around 20-25 mph. Wednesday night winds will die down to between 5-10 mph and they will stay lighter Sunday compared to what we will see today for the start of the weekend.

Besides the flurries we see today, our next chance of precipitation will come Tuesday and into Wednesday. Models have been trending with a wintry mix over our area. With temperatures below freezing Tuesday morning, this would be snow but then when temperatures transition to above freezing level, this will be a mix. Likewise, as temperatures fall Tuesday night into Wednesday, this would then again transition to snow. This could possibly be our first measurable snow of the 2022-2023 winter season.

We will see temperatures stay well below normal the next several days as a strong trough and much cooler air mass is going to affect much of the country. Stateline daytime highs will only be near 40 on Monday to start the work week off, but then gradually fall from there. Below normal temperatures are expected to stick around for some time.