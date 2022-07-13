Most of the Stateline sat under a mostly to partly sunny sky during the first half of the day. We are seeing cloud cover increase in the mid to late afternoon Wednesday. A few isolated showers from the moisture cannot be ruled out later this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures were able to warm quickly throughout the day into the lower 80s in most areas Wednesday afternoon. Dew points are slightly higher than yesterday whereas we are in the lower to mid 60s in most Stateline counties today so it is a bit more humid out there compared to yesterday. It is still more comfortable out there though than the start of our work week.

Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will fall much more compared to the last few evenings, allowing for a very comfortable night. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s in most areas under a mostly clear sky.

Winds will stay fairly breezy through the overnight hours again Wednesday night between about 15-20mph. Gusts Thursday will be around 15mph, so steadily decreasing from the beginning of the week.

Expect temperatures to continue with this slightly below normal trend into Friday, before we see temperatures come up. We actually will have areas struggling to even make it to the 80 degree mark on Friday, it is likely most if not all of the area will only see the mid to upper 70s to end the work week.

The next better chance of rain will come Friday and we hold on to a chance through the weekend so be sure to spend time outdoors tomorrow with the beautiful Thursday on tap for us.

After the mid to upper 70s on Friday, Saturday will warm back up into the mid to upper 80s, and then the mid to lower 80s Sunday. Temperatures will rise slightly from there on out. As we look ahead to Monday and Tuesday next week, we’ll be back near that 90 degree mark.