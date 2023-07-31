Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s early Monday morning with dew points falling a little bit behind that. A few areas are waking up with comfortable dew points in the mid to upper 50s including Rockford, Rochelle, DeKalb and Monroe. The rest of the area is in the lower 60s, not even close to as bad our dew point temperatures were last week.

We should not have a reduction in visibility, issues with air quality or haze today, but by tomorrow that could change. Moderate levels of near surface smoke begin to mix back down into the Stateline from the north which will once again create hazy skies and drop our air quality values.

A few showers remain in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but the best chance of rain right now could hold off until later during the work week or potentially even into the weekend. As a warm front lifts north, we could see storm chances at least somewhere near the area and then potentially ahead of the cold front too over this upcoming weekend.

It will be a very comfortable start of the work week with temperatures in the mid to lower 80s Monday under mostly sunny skies. Winds will range between 5-10 mph. Monday night temperatures are going to drop near the 60-degree mark under mostly clear skies. Tuesday dew points begin to rise. As we near the end of the work week on Thursday and Friday temperatures could be back near 90 degrees.

Although we’ve seen more below normal days during July 2023, we are about half a degree above average for the month because of how warm temperatures fell during those 13 above normal days. Precipitation rates are going to go down above average only thanks to Friday night’s storms when we got 1.30″ added onto the monthly total. That brought us up to 4.32″ compared to our normal of 3.68″ through July 30th.