Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s early Sunday morning making it feel almost fall like. Tonight, will be another night to open up those windows and enjoy the cooler air. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s Sunday night.

After below normal temperatures we see this afternoon in the mid 70s, the lower 80s will return for Monday and Tuesday. Another front will push our temperatures back down into the upper 70s by Wednesday. Heat still looks to build back up by the weekend. Friday we are back into the mid 80s and then near 90 Saturday.

Another ridge but not as strong here as last week will be building back up as we head into the first week of September. Above average temperatures not only are in the forecast for us but most of the country.