The first six days of August were actually warm and trended with an above average temperature pattern, however as of yesterday, the last 15 days were below 85 degrees. 11 of those 15 were below our average high of 82 degrees for this time of year across the Stateline with a few warmer days here and there. Our average high over the last 15 days is 80.2 which is only two degrees below our normal high.

Temperatures made it into the upper 70s/lower 80s across the Stateline Monday afternoon. It was a much better start to our work week than the weekend when we had severe storms and flooding. Now conditions dried out nicely and there was lots of sunshine Monday.

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s for most Monday night. Overall, this evening is looking like another comfortable night with minimal cloud cover. Tuesday mostly sunny skies return with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Blue skies are expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with a few clouds increasing during the afternoon. No clouds should lead to any precipitation development. Our next chance of rain will hold off until early Thursday morning, where some showers will develop ahead of a cold front. The best chance of rain will come Sunday as a warm front approaches our area. We could see a few storms with this next system as well as we end the weekend.

Winds have continued to decrease through the day Monday and they will calm through the night. Monday afternoon winds are up to only 5mph. Tuesday winds will be on the lighter side once again with sustained winds ranging between 5-10mph.

Wednesday temperatures will stay in the lower 80s, a few areas could reach the mid 80s with sunshine in the forecast. After a cold front passes, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 70s Friday. Saturday and Sunday due to a warm front approaching our area from the west, temperatures will once again rise in the mid 80s. A few areas could even see the upper 80s, which we have not for some time now.