Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s in most areas in the Stateline but a few spots including Rockford and Sterling as of 5:30am are still in the lower 50s. We will see temperatures warm into the lower 70s today, much better than yesterday. Cloud cover is going to stick around for a little bit of time before we start to see some decent sunshine return to the skies. Wind gusts Monday afternoon will be around 10-15 mph, not that bad. Monday night temperatures fall into the upper 40s, seasonable, under mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday afternoon is when skies will start to clear.

Both our afternoon and nighttime temperatures today and tonight will be exactly where they should be. The average high for May 15th in Rockford is 71 degrees, the forecast, 71 degrees. Likewise, the average low is 49 degrees, and temperatures tonight will drop to 49 degrees.

The next chance of widespread rain will not return to the forecast until late Thursday into Friday. A few stray showers cannot be ruled out tomorrow, but most models have us dry with the rain staying south of the Stateline.

Temperatures Tuesday will be close to the 80-degree mark. A quick moving cold front will drop our temperatures Wednesday back into the upper 60s, near 70. The temperature pattern this week will be a little bit of a rollercoaster.