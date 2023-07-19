It was a beautiful day across the Stateline with temperatures making it into the lower to mid 80s. We don’t have any severe weather chances here, but just to our northwest and west that’s a different story. There have been several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in portions of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. As storms associated with a cold and warm front continue to move east into the Stateline overnight, they are expected to weaken but we could see a few showers as a result.

We are still lacking rainfall in the month of July. To put into perspective though just how dry last month was, the first 19 days of June we only had 0.39″ of rainfall at the Rockford Airport. The first 19 days of July, we are still dealing with about a half of an inch deficit in rainfall, but we had just over an inch and a half.

The focus is out west for not only best storm chances, but also a heat dome building. Major ridging is underway and will continue to spread further north and east across the country by the weekend and into early next week. Heat alerts are in place across the deep south and those will also inch further northward as we near this weekend.

Temperaures are going to be right near normal in the mid 80s Thursday with clouds decreasing through the morning. By Friday we will be a little bit cooler in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. By the weekend a slight chance of showers returns with temperatures in the mid 80s. Then as we dip further into next week we heat up. Temperatures will likely be near 90 or in the 90s by Tuesday.