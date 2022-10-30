There is some lighter patchy fog Sunday morning but not as dense compared to yesterday, just allow a little bit of extra time for traveling.

Early Sunday morning temperatures are much better than the temperatures that we saw to start our weekend off when we were near freezing level. We are in the lower to mid 40s for the most part under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s today, a few degrees cooler than the mid 60s we had yesterday but still a good day Sunday. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers moving in later this evening.

There’s no better way to celebrate Halloween than attending Pumpkin Fest in Sycamore. Today’s the last day to get out. The Pumpkin run will kick off around 9:05am with a parade at 1pm. Weather conditions look great with lighter winds, some clouds, but temperatures climbing into the lower 60s by the late afternoon.

Following Pumpkin Fest, Halloween on Monday looks great for trick or treaters. We won’t see much sunshine, instead a decent amount of cloud cover like what we will see on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s again from 3-5pm then fall into the 50s gradually through the evening. Jackets might be needed for kiddos but at least we are not tracking any snow like what we saw on Halloween back in 2019.

There will be a few isolated showers tonight into Monday morning but better chances at widespread rain and heavier rain will be east towards Chicago and then south of the Stateline. Any showers we do see will be minimal and move out well before trick or treaters head out tomorrow evening.

Our next chance of rain will come late in the work week and into the weekend with our next system. We do look to get back to an active pattern heading into next weekend but plenty of dry time until then throughout the work week.

Winds will only be between 5-10mph with gusts potentially reaching 15mph at times Sunday and even into Halloween, much better than last week. However, breezy conditions do return by mid week.

A strong ridge will bring us warmer weather, well above average temperatures, but out west of here that is a different story. For the Pacific Northwest much cooler temperatures will affect that area. As the low-pressure system near us, it will increase our rain and perhaps storm chances, and will bring us cooler temperatures.