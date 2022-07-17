Temperatures reached the upper 70s/lower 80s across the Stateline Sunday afternoon. Overnight Sunday, temperatures will drop down into the mid to lower 60s.The break from the heat is no longer in the forecast as we are back to a warming pattern as early as tomorrow to start the work week off. Monday temperatures are back to the upper 80s. This trend will continue for the entire work week and even into the weekend with daytime highs right around the 90 degree mark.

Dew points are in the upper 60s/lower 70s for most so it is a little on the muggier side Sunday afternoon. Dew point temperatures will stay on the higher end as we head for the overnight hours so expect a muggy evening. Dew points will be a factor the majority of the week so not only will the heat be a factor, but also the humidity.

Winds will start to calm after midnight which could lead to some patchy fog developing in the overnight hours with high humidity levels. As we head for Monday afternoon, winds will be between 5-10mph with gusts up to 15.

We are seeing some clearing in the thick cloud cover we had out there all morning and early afternoon, but there are a few showers developing on the radar. These showers are very isolated and will not last long. Cloud cover will continue to decrease over the next several hours and we will wake up with sunshine out there Monday morning.

The next chance of rain holds off until Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms could develop ahead of a cold front but overall our severe threats this far out look to be low with a greater threat just north of the Stateline where the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) which includes Madison and Green Bay. The Stateline is under a marginal risk (low end – level 1 out of 5) right now.

Remember to practice heat safety this week with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s/lower 90s all week. We are back to a below normal precipitation pattern with an above average temperature pattern.