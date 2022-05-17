Similar to this morning, expect temperatures to fall quickly overnight into Wednesday morning. By 9pm most temperatures will be down to the upper 50s/lower 60s. Wednesday daytime highs will be in the upper 60s with morning showers. After the rain moves out, cloud cover will decrease.

The first half of Tuesday will be dry. We had lots of sunshine to start the day off but isolated showers will move in by 2-3pm. Rain is still looking heavier to our north and south with this system. New rainfall amounts will only be up to about 0.10”. We will see breaks and like what we had on Sunday, most places only will pick up trace amounts. Wednesday morning we are still tracking a few isolated showers before we start to see clouds decrease.

Winds were breezy yesterday and luckily we broke that pattern somewhat today although they will pick up overnight Tuesday gusting up to 20-25mph. The breezy conditions will last into Wednesday morning.

Thursday and Friday are the days we are watching for chances of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has areas to our northwest under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. So the best chance remains to our northwest but we could see a few of these dying storms travel through the area later in the day. The SPC is also still targeting our southeast counties for Friday. Most of the severe threats will stay to our southeast but like Thursday, could see the storms develop over our area before traveling east.

Temperatures will fall mid-week for your Wednesday before rising again ahead of a cold front. Thursday and Friday we warm up with a chance for rain and storms. Then much cooler, below normal temperatures move in for the weekend. Friday into Saturday daytime highs will drop about 15-20 degrees.