With the light snow showers overnight some slick spots especially in parking lots or back roads are possible. There are snow covered areas still but nothing major across the Stateline. All the heaviest snow is well northeast of our area.

There is some light patchy fog in the area. The majority of the Stateline is up to full visibility at 10 miles including Rockford, Janesville, Sterling, Rochelle and DeKalb. Galena is down to 8 miles and Monroe and Freeport down to 7.

Temperatures early Saturday morning are in the 20s. Sterling, Rochelle and Freeport are in the upper 20s. Rochford and DeKalb are in the mid 20s at 26 degrees. Janesville is at 27 while Monroe and Galena are in the lower 20s. There is a little bit of a wind chill out there in most areas. Galena and Monroe’s chills are down to the teens. Saturday afternoon daytime highs will climb into the upper 30s, right near the 40 degree mark as clouds decrease. Winds will gust up to 15 mph Saturday and 15-20 mph Saturday night. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s under mostly clear skies.

Our next best chance of rain will move in overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Isolated thunder is even possible but our best severe weather chance remains southwest of the Stateline. There is an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for the eastern panhandle of Texas, and western Oklahoma Sunday. Temperatures are going to warm up a lot during this timeframe and stay well above average even into the middle of the week before dropping for the end. We’ll be in the upper 40s Sunday, Lower 50s Monday, and then the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday before we cool down closer to normal.