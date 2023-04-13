Temperatures on Thursday were similar to Wednesday, we made it into the upper 70s/lower 80s. This is our second day in a row that temperatures in Rockford have made it into the lower 80s. The last time we had a string of warm weather like this was back in late October.

It has been another windy day across the area with peak wind gusts ranging from 20-30 mph in most areas. There is a Red Flag Warning for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll counties in northern Illinois and Green, Rock, and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin until 8pm Thursday evening.

Another mild night is in store for the Stateline with temperatures only falling into the lower 50s again Thursday night. Temperatures Friday afternoon are expected to once again make it to the 80-degree mark, or very close to it all across the Stateline. Although we start the day off Friday mostly sunny, clouds will be quick to increase by the evening. Make sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather until we turn active Saturday and cooler by Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon evening, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front. Sunday night and into Monday morning we could see light snow showers behind the low, but the majority of the accumulating snow still looks like it will stay mostly north/northeast of the Stateline.

The cold front Saturday evening will cause a huge drop in temperatures between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. The first half of the weekend will be wet but warm in the upper 70s Saturday, the second half, drier but much cooler with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. The below normal temperature pattern will stick with us through at least Monday and Tuesday next week. It looks to warm back up by the middle of next week.